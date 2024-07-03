Barcelona have a verbal agreement in place with 21-year-old priority target – report

In a major development, FC Barcelona are understood to have a verbal agreement in place with key transfer target Nico Williams and his agent.

This report comes from Jota Jordi on El Chiringuito TV, who states that the agreement has been in place for a month.

Nico the dream target

As has already been established, Barcelona see Nico Williams as their dream target to strengthen the left flank this summer.

The 21-year-old winger’s €58 million release clause is seen as a hurdle, but things seem to be going much more smoothly on the player’s side.

Indeed, Barça are believed to have reached a verbal agreement with the Spanish international and his agent a month ago itself.

At the time, though, they were understood to have other targets on their mind as well. But seeing Nico’s performances for Spain at the UEFA Euro 2024, the Catalans have changed their plans and intend to go after him.

Man in demand

Nico Williams is a man in demand this summer, with a series of top teams lining up to sign him from Athletic Club.

As reported earlier today, Chelsea are showing strong interest apart from Barcelona and are prepared to trigger his €58 million release clause while also offering to triple his wages.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are also monitoring the Athletic Club speedster as they line up a move for him.

But the reported verbal agreement with Barcelona should give the Blaugrana an added advantage.

Earlier today, Lamine Yamal declared that he wants to play with Williams at the club next season and it appears that the 21-year-old winger also desires the same.

It is now up to the club to find a way to generate the funds needed to complete the transfer at the earliest possible.