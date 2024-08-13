Barcelona unable to register Dani Olmo

At Euro 2024, Dani Olmo highlighted why, when he is fully fit, he is one of the best players in the world.

However, despite his dazzling performances, it had appeared as though no club would look to prize him away from RB Leipzig.

Nevertheless, against all odds, Barcelona stumped up €55 million for the Spaniard’s signature, bringing Olmo back to the club he trained at as a youth player.

The reason as to why it was surprising that of all teams, it was Barcelona that signed Olmo was due to their well-documented financial issues, a problem that is currently affecting their recent recruit.

According to Bild, the Spanish giants are unable to register Olmo at the club, meaning the 26-year-old will be unable to feature for the start of the La Liga campaign.

It is understood that Barca are required to sell a player before they can register the Euro 2024 winner.

As stated in the report, Hansi Flick’s side would need to generate €20 million in total before Olmo can feature for the club, as this would free up the salary budget required as well as the depreciation of €9 million.

Due to Olmo signing a 6-year deal in Spain, Barca can spread the cost of his €55 million move over six seasons, meaning that €9 million will be written off each year.

Therefore, while the club is working on ensuring the 26-year-old will be able to feature as soon as possible, it is likely that Olmo will miss the start of the season for the Blaugrana.

GGFN | Will Shopland