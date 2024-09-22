Barcelona thinking about Robert Lewandowski successor, three-man striker shortlist identified

Soon, the time will come for Robert Lewandowski to step aside as Barcelona’s main striker. The Polish marksman’s form has fallen off in the last 12 months, but he is still being prolific enough to justify himself as an undisputed starter.

However, Lewandowski is expected to leave by 2026 at the very latest, and this will cause Barcelona to seek a successor, given that Vitor Roque is seemingly unfancied by the club’s sporting department. It’s likely that a big name will be sought, and according to Sport, a preliminary three-man shortlist has been drawn up.

The most ambitious target is Erling Haaland, although if Barcelona can manage to sort out their finances in the next 18 months, there are possibilities for a realistic pursuit of the Manchester City superstar.

Sporting CP’s prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres is also being considered by Barcelona, and the same goes for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who scored against Atletico Madrid during the week.

Strikers on Barcelona's wishlist. @sport – Erling Haaland

– Viktor Gyökeres

– Benjamin Šeško. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 22, 2024

All three players would cost a lot of money, so they would only become viable if Barcelona manage to drastically ease their financial problems. For now, that is still a long way from happening.