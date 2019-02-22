Barcelona test Day 4: F1 2019 technical images from first week
McLaren MCL34 front suspension detail
Giorgio Piola
The McLaren MCL34’s front suspension, which features an upright extension to raise the upper wishbone. Also note the elongated brake duct inlet, with a more bulbous entry point at the top.
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A fantastic top-down overview of the Mercedes W10 rear end showing off their rear suspension, the geometry of the T-Wing and the swan-neck shaped rear wing supports.
Williams FW42 with aero sensors
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Williams FW42 with a close knit Kiel probe array mounted behind the front wheels.
Williams FW42 with aero sensors
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
From this forward shot you can also see how wide the arrays are on the Williams FW42, as the team tries to capture all the data it can on the wake generated by the front tyre.
Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 rear wing
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Mercedes W10’s rear wing with two hanging strakes on the bounding line in the transition region.
Ferrari SF90 rear wing
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari’s rear wing strake solution for comparison, which features six strakes on the bounding line in the transition region.
McLaren MCL34 rear wing
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
McLaren’s rear wing for comparison, which feature five differently sized strakes in the transition region.
Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Haas VF19’s rear wing endplate solution, which features nine strakes in the transition region.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Toro Rosso STR14’s rear wing endplate solution which currently features a conventional shape with no strakes in the transition region.
Williams FW42 nose and front wing
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A side shot of the Williams FW42’s front wing, note the cutout in the rear upper corner of the endplate.
Williams FW42 front suspension detail
Giorgio Piola
An overview of the Williams FW42’s upright extension and raised upper wishbone.
Williams FW42 front suspension detail
Giorgio Piola
A great close up of the Williams FW42’s front suspension and the additional flow diverter added behind the rear leg of the lower wishbone.
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 rear detail
Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo trialled a vertical stabilizer winglet on the spine of the engine cover, which also had a drooped T-Wing hung from it.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 with aero sensors
Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Toro Rosso STR14 with a wide Kiel probe array mounted behind both front wheels to measure the wake created by the front tyre.
Racing Point F1 Team RP19
Zak Mauger / LAT Images
The Racing Point RP19 with a Kiel probe array mounted behind the front wheel to gather data.
Ferrari SF90 wheel rim detail
Giorgio Piola
A close-up shot of Ferrari’s front wheel rim.