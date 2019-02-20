Barcelona test Day 3: The latest F1 2019 technical images

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A nice rearward shot of the Toro Rosso STR14 with its spoon shaped rear wing.

Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 with aero paint on front wing

Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 with aero paint on front wing Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo at the wheel of the Renault RS19 which you’ll note has blue flo-viz on the left hand side of the front wing.

Racing Point F1 Team RP19

Racing Point F1 Team RP19 Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A nice rear end shot of the RP19’s rear end which as we can see has a decently sized cooling outlet.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen at the helm of the Alfa Romeo C38 which feature a single boomerang style winglet atop its halo.

McLaren MCL34

McLaren MCL34 Zak Mauger / LAT Images

This shot of the McLaren MCL34 gives a decent view of the periscope-style sidepod inlet.

Williams FW42

Williams FW42 Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A side view of the Williams FW42 displays the complicated bargeboard and deflector region.

Williams FW42 nose and front wing detail

Williams FW42 nose and front wing detail Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Williams is on the conventional end of the front wing spectrum when we consider the designs seen so far.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 with aero paint on rear wing & diffuser

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 with aero paint on rear wing & diffuser Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Another look at the Toro Rosso’s rear end, this time painted with flo-viz.

Williams FW42

Williams FW42 Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Williams FW42 has a small stabilizer fin at the rear of the engine cover.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 with aero paint on front suspension

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 with aero paint on front suspension Zak Mauger / LAT Images

The Alfa Romeo C38 with flo-viz paint on the front suspension and sidepod.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 nose and front wing with sensors

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 nose and front wing with sensors Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Toro Rosso STR14 outfitted with hi-speed camera’s on the nose in order to monitor the deflection of the endplate, which has chequered stickers on as a reference point.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes W10 outfitted with a Kiel probe array behind the rear wheel and diffuser.

Ferrari SF90 rear end

Ferrari SF90 rear end Carl Bingham / LAT Images

A shot of the Ferrari SF90’s rear end showing its new rear wheel rim solution, which is similar to the one used by Mercedes from the Belgian GP last season.

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90 Carl Bingham / LAT Images

A rearward shot of the SF90 and its cooling outlet that’s built into the back of the halo. Note that the panel behind it can be altered depending on the cooling requirements.