Barcelona test 2, Day 1: The very latest F1 2019 tech images

Ferrari made the decision to alter the design of its wastegate layout for the second test, switching the two-outlet configuration for a larger, singular exit.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 with aero sensors

The Mercedes W10 outfitted with a large kiel probe array behind the front wheels as the team gathers data on the raft of new parts that have been installed.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

In this image we can see how the sidepods have been dramatically pared back, with an indentation clearly apparent up until the point where it meets with the exhaust collector internally. The team has also introduced a double element T-wing at the rear of the car.

Ferrari SF90 technical detail

A close up of Ferrari’s front brake duct, which is indented when compared to how the rules considered the vertical fence, allowing for the collection of winglets on the lower portion (arrowed).

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

A top-down overview of the Mercedes W10 that shows how the sidepods surface has been altered, while also introducing us to the rearward three vertical winglets atop the floor slots.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

A side view of the Mercedes W10 whilst outfitted with a kiel probe array behind both front tyres, you’ll also note the elongated downwash winglet on the side of the chassis, which looks to drive flow down and around the sidepods undercut.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

A top-down overview of the Mercedes W10’s new nose, featuring a more bulbous tip region, owing to the narrowing of the section behind, which helps to power the ‘cape’ solution mounted on the sides and under the nose.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

A close up of the nose tip, which as you can see now actually merges more elegantly into the cape.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

A close up of the new front wing deployed by Mercedes that features numerous changes, including but not limited to a revised endplate configuration.

Mercedes-AMG F1 W10

Mercedes have added a single boomerang winglet atop their halo for the second test, the design of which could be found up and down the pitlane last season.

Haas F1 Team VF-19 technical detail

A rearward shot of the Haas VF-19 shows that the team has altered its exhaust and wastegate layout, taking the same approach as the ‘works’ Ferrari team they now have their two wastegate pipes converging under the engine cover before fanning out to a single outlet above the main exhaust.

Williams FW42

A rearward shot of the Williams FW42 shows the team has a large cooling outlet, a continuous feature of its cars over the last few years.

Haas F1 Team VF-19

A great shot of the Haas VF19 from the side, as Magnussen is pushed back into the garage, allows us to take note of the numerous cascade elements on the bargeboards footplate and just how bespoke the cooling fans installed in the sidepods and airbox have to be.

Haas F1 Team VF-19 technical detail

A side on view of the Haas VF19 as it exits the pitlane shows just how tall the shark fin is atop the engine cover.

McLaren MCL34 technical detail

A close up of McLaren’s raised front suspension and elongated inlet on the front brake duct.

Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 suspension detail

A look at Renault’s front brake duct which features a significantly large inlet that’s been divided up into multiple channels in order to send flow to different areas of the brake assembly within. However, such is its size it’s fairly obvious that they’re also channeling airflow en masse through the brake duct and out through the aerodynamically advantageous wheel rim design.

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 suspension detail

Toro Rosso’s front brake duct inlet appears to have a smaller footprint at first glance but note the elongated section nearest the wheel rim that captures airflow much further down.

Racing Point F1 Team RP19 sidepod winglet

A fantastic view of Racing Point’s twisted sidepod winglet that overhangs the main sidepod structure.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 technical detail

Another view of Sauber’s extreme front wing interpretation that sees the flaps flattened out at the endplate juncture.

Red Bull Racing RB15 technical detail

A great view of the Red Bull RB15’s rear end, showing how the team is preparing to keep things cool, with a cooling outlet that’s forced to flare back out on itself given how tight the car’s sidepod packaging is.