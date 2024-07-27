Barcelona surprise coaching staff hire already making an impact on the squad

Thiago Alcantara’s addition to Barcelona’s coaching staff has taken many by surprise. Just last season, he was plying his trade with Liverpool, so seeing him transition to a coaching role so quickly is unexpected.

Despite being new to the coaching scene, Thiago has already made a significant impact on the team, as reported by journalist Alex Pintanel.

He mentions that Thiago’s involvement in training sessions has been particularly noteworthy. Even though he is still learning the ropes of coaching, he is not just standing on the sidelines.

Instead, he is actively participating in training exercises, and his high level of skill has impressed many of the players. His dedication to the role is evident, and it’s clear that he’s taking this new chapter of his career very seriously.

Thiago’s role is temporary

Currently, Thiago is serving as Hansi Flick’s assistant, a role he will hold until the end of the summer. However, there is a possibility that he might continue in this position from January onwards.

However, this decision will be revisited later, but for now, Thiago will be heading back to England before the official season starts.

In the short time that Thiago has been with the team, his influence has already been felt. He is fully integrated into the training routines, often taking part in exercises alongside the players.

He maintains constant communication with Flick, offering his insights and setting a strong example for the team.

Thiago is undertaking a crucial task

One of his key missions is to work closely with young talents like Pedri and Gavi, who are seen as crucial to the team’s future.

His extensive experience as a midfielder is proving invaluable in this regard, and he’s focusing on imparting his knowledge to these up-and-coming stars.

Thiago’s presence is proving to be a significant asset to Flick. He is highly observant and meticulous, not missing any details during training.

His dedication to learning and his proactive approach are helping him transition smoothly into his coaching role. Additionally, he has been pleasantly surprised by the potential he has seen in some of the younger players, which bodes well for the team’s future.