Barcelona’s Suárez back from surgery in time for opener

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) -- Barcelona says Luis Suarez has been cleared by team doctors to play when the Spanish league resumes.

Uruguay striker Suarez had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Jan. 12 and hasn't played since.

The club said Saturday that he will be available for Barcelona's first match in almost three months, at Mallorca on June 13.

The 33-year-old Suarez may have to lead the attack with Lionel Messi receiving treatment on his right thigh.

Barcelona leads the league by two points over Real Madrid with 11 rounds left.

The competition was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 virus.

