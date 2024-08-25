Barcelona still have Bayern Munich star as transfer option

Barcelona are determined to sign a new left winger before Friday’s transfer deadline. As things stand, Federico Chiesa is the preferred option, and an opening offer is expected to be sent to Juventus in the coming days.

However, Chiesa isn’t the only player being considered by Barcelona. Earlier this month, they were linked with Kingsley Coman, who will be allowed to leave Bayern Munich on loan during the remaining days of the summer transfer window.

Coman is a player that Hansi Flick would be keen to sign, with the player having previously worked together in Bavaria. Fabrizio Romano has told The Daily Briefing that Barcelona are still interested in the French attacker, but his salary would make a deal difficult.

“Keep a close eye on Kingsley Coman in the final days, because Coman could be an option for Premier League clubs and could be an option for Barcelona.

“He’s appreciated by Hansi Flick, but the salary is expensive. Federico Chiesa is still on the list at Barcelona but Coman is still waiting for a move and Coman still has chances to move.

“It could be an initial loan with buy clause, so a big opportunity on the market, but he’s on a big salary, on a big contract, and this is why the clubs are waiting until the last minute to try to find the best deal possible with Kingsley Coman.”

It feels inevitable that Barcelona will sign a new left winger, despite Flick’s determination to keep Ansu Fati. Chiesa is undoubtedly the favourite at this stage, but if his wages can be achieved, Coman could be the better option – especially on a loan deal (without an obligation to buy).