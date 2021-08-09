Barcelona start life without Lionel Messi with a 3-0 win over Juventus in Gamper Trophy

Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.

Messi had earlier on Sunday said his farewells to the club he had served for 20 years at a tearful news conference.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona after just three minutes with Martin Braithwaite adding a second goal just before the hour mark from a corner.

Young hope Riqui Puig scored a third in stoppage time with a fine left foot drive.

In Sunday's other high-profile friendly, Real Madrid and AC Milan fought to a 0-0 stalemate.

Spain's La Liga season gets underway on Friday while the Italian Serie A starts on 22 August.

Also See: 'Never imagined having to say goodbye', tearful Lionel Messi bids farewell to FC Barcelona

LaLiga: Real Madrid and Barcelona unite to condemn Spanish league's private equity deal

LaLiga: Barcelona trying to stay optimistic going into post-Lionel Messi era

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.