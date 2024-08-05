Barcelona star welcome possible arrival of Nico Williams – “Let’s see what the club does”

Barcelona have been chasing the signature of Nico Williams all summer, and although it appears unlikely that they will be able to convince him to part ways with Athletic Club, they are still fighting to sign their top transfer target.

There’s little doubt that Williams would be an extremely popular signing for Barcelona. Lamine Yamal and Pedri, his Spain teammates, have already expressed their hope to see the 22-year-old head to Catalonia, and the latest player to comment on the subject is Jules Kounde.

Speaking into the microphone of Relevo and others, Kounde admitted that he would be very happy to have Williams as a teammate from this summer onwards.

“He is a great player and of course I would like to have him as a teammate. Let’s see what the club does, but if it can be done, of course we would be delighted.”

There’s been plenty of pressure applied by Athletic and Barcelona on Williams in recent weeks, as they push to have him at their respective clubs for the 2024-25 season. An announcement on the matter is expected to come in the next few days.