Barcelona star: ‘Under Xavi, I knew I would be taken off after 60 minutes’

Barcelona star Raphinha has this weekend provided an insight into some of the difficulties he endured whilst under the watch of former manager Xavi.

Wide-man Raphinha is for his part of course in the midst of nothing short of a spectacular start to the new season.

Since the summer appointment of Hansi Flick in Catalunya’s capital, the Brazilian has looked a player reborn, shining from both his berth on the left flank, and in a more central role.

All told, across 14 appearances in all competitions, Raphinha has racked up a head-turning 17 direct goal contributions.

Just out of October, it is safe to say that the former Leeds United man is in turn on course to improve on his numbers from the 2023/24 campaign (23 goal contributions).

And Raphinha himself is of the opinion that as much comes owing to much more than the direct style of play being employed by Hansi Flick.

Speaking during an interview with El Pais on Saturday, the 27-year-old made use of the opportunity to reveal his frustrations with his usage rate under ex-boss Xavi:

“It is not a criticism of him, but with Xavi, I already knew that I was going to come off in the 60th minute. I tried to do everything in those 60 minutes but nothing worked out. And other times, when things did work, I was taken off anyway.”

Conor Laird – GSFN