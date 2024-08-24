Barcelona star to sign new contract before joining Atletico Madrid on season-long loan

Barcelona are advancing their efforts to register Dani Olmo as soon as possible. As things stand, the big-money summer signing cannot play in La Liga, but the club’s hope is to have him available to face Athletic Club on Saturday evening. For now, that appears unlikely, but it is getting closer.

The departure of Ilkay Gundogan, confirmed on Friday, is not enough for Olmo’s registration to be confirmed, and it will still be the case for when Vitor Roque (loan to Real Betis) and Mikayil Faye (permanent transfer to Rennes) leave too. Fortunately, the impending exit of Clement Lenglet is coming, and the saving of his salary should be enough.

Lenglet will join Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan, and according to MD, he will sign a new contract until 2027 before leaving. This will allow his wages to be deferred, and Barcelona would save €6m in wages this season because of this.

Lenglet’s impending departure is significant for Barcelona, that’s for sure. It remains to be seen whether it comes in time for Olmo to make his debut against Athletic on Saturday.