Barcelona star Sergio Busquets finalizing deal to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Sergio Busquets is close to finalizing a deal to join Inter Miami and reunite with former FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, according to a Major League Soccer source familiar with the negotiations.

Reports in Spain, including from Barcelona-based journalist Toni Juanmartí and radio station RAC1, said the midfielder will sign a two-year contract in the coming days. Messi announced June 7 that he plans to join Inter Miami, and contract details are still being worked out.

Busquets, who turns 35 in July, announced last month that he was leaving Barca after 18 years with the club. He reportedly made $14 million this past season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The highest-paid player on the Inter Miami roster is Josef Martinez at $4 million, but Miami pays only about a third of that as his former club Atlanta United pays the rest per his exit deal. Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro makes $3.5 million and might be bought out or traded to make room for Miami’s high-priced summer signings.

When Inter Miami played a friendly against Barca at DRV PNK Stadium last summer, Busquets said in an interview that he was impressed with Inter Miami’s training facility, was a big MLS fan and had followed the league closely since his former Barcelona teammate David Villa joined New York City FC in 2014.

Busquets is considered by many to be the best holding midfielder in the modern era. He won 31 trophies over 719 appearances with the club, including three Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, eight La Liga championships and seven Copa Del Reys.

“Congratulations on an amazing career, to play at one club so long and 31 trophies, that’s incredible,” former Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said last month when rumors swirled that Busquets was coming to the team. “The most impressive thing is when people talk about the great players, No. 6s, people automatically think of Sergio Busquets. He’s obviously had a brilliant career at Barcelona and leaving will be the hardest thing he’s ever had to do, to leave the club he’s been at all his life. I’ve witnessed that.

“He’s got a big decision to make, and we hope he makes the right decision.”