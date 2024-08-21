Barcelona star rejecting all other offers to ensure Atlético Madrid move

An out-of-favour member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has made it crystal clear that he only has eyes for one landing spot this summer.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who highlight Clément Lenglet as the player in question.

Stopper Lenglet has for his part long been deemed surplus to requirements by the powers that be at Barcelona.

This comes not as a result of his abilities – the Frenchman largely impressed new boss Hansi Flick in pre-season – but rather the massive wages owed to Lenglet in Catalunya’s capital.

After agreeing to defer his salary to aid Barca during the pandemic, the 29-year-old is now entitled to a hefty €32 million through the summer of 2026.

The Camp Nou brass, in turn, are doing all that they possibly can to find him a new home.

Lenglet himself, though, appears to have only one destination in mind.

As per a report from Diario Sport, Saudi giants Al-Ittihad recently expressed a serious interest in bringing the former Aston Villa and Tottenham loanee to the Middle East.

Lenglet, however, rejected any such opportunity out of hand, with his heart set solely on a move to Barcelona’s La Liga rivals, Atlético Madrid:

‘At the moment, the Barça player only wants to go to Atlético de Madrid and rules out any other option that comes to the table.’

It is in turn now up to the Rojiblancos board to work out an agreement with their Blaugrana counterparts.

Conor Laird | GSFN