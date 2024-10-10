Barcelona star names his 3 Ballon d’Or favourites, including Real Madrid pair

Barcelona starlet Pau Cubarsí has this week provided his take on the favourites to scoop the next Ballon d’Or.

And the defender, in doing so, managed to put club rivalries firmly to one side…

This comes with Cubarsí of the opinion that two of the three leading candidates to be named world football’s best player are currently plying their trade for Real Madrid.

The first comes in the form of the recently-sidelined Dani Carvajal – an international teammate of Cubarsí with Spain.

And also in the conversation for the Golden Ball, in the eyes of the Barcelona standout, is Blancos wide-man Vinícius Jr – the bookmakers’ favourite for the prize.

Yet, if Cubarsí had his way, it would be another who ultimately emerged triumphant from the Ballon d’Or gala, in Manchester City midfielder Rodri:

“I think the Ballon D’or is between Rodri, Carvajal and Vinicius. I would like Rodri to win it.”

Conor Laird – GSFN