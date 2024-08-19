Barcelona star could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

A headline member of the midfield setup at La Liga giants Barcelona has on Monday been tipped to take his talents to Saudi Arabia.

The player in question? İlkay Gündoğan.

The name of German international Gündoğan has of course dominated the headlines in Catalunya’s capital over the course of the last 48 hours.

This comes after his omission from Barcelona’s squad for the club’s La Liga season opener against Valencia was followed in turn by a flood of speculation surrounding his future.

So recently considered an untouchable in the Blaugrana setup, it is now beginning to look increasingly likely that Gündoğan could be on the move before the summer is out.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old’s former employers, Manchester City, were tipped as one potential landing spot.

And, as alluded to above, 24 hours on, another club have seen their name connected with that of Gündoğan, too.

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, citing sources in Saudi Arabia:

‘Barça have offered Gündogan to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in an attempt to get some money for the transfer of the German international.’

Aware that, in their efforts to shed Gündogan’s wages, a contract termination will need to be taken into consideration, the Camp Nou board are testing all of their options, hopeful that at least one club would be willing to offer up a fee to bring the midfield creator in.

Conor Laird | GSFN