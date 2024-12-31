Barcelona’s Spotify Camp Nou return date remains clouded in uncertainty

With 2024 coming to an end, Barcelona had already hoped to be back at the Spotify Camp Nou at this stage. That was the goal set by the club when construction began in June 2023, but as it has transpired, it was far too ambitious.

Currently, it is confirmed that Barcelona will not be returning home until mid-February at the earliest, although it is far from certain that they will even be back at this date. As per MD, a definitive date has yet to be established by the Catalan giants.

Due to the financial benefits that returning home will provide, Barcelona are desperate to begin hosting first team matches at the Spotify Camp Nou. However, this uncertainty that has clouded the entire project has been burdensome for those affected.

Nevertheless, the end does appear to be in sight for Barcelona. The project started 18 months ago, but there should only be a few more left before the first team are back where they belong.