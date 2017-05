Football Soccer - FC Barcelona v Eibar - Spanish Liga Santander - Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 21/5/17Barcelona’s Lionel Messi looks dejected after the match Reuters / Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by Barcelona soccer star Lionel Messi and stood by a Catalan regional court's 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud, court documents showed.

Messi was found guilty by a Catalan court last July on three counts of tax fraud between 2007 and 2009.

Messi's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

