Barcelona would have to shell out €62 million to secure La Liga speedster’s signing

As has been very well-established by now, FC Barcelona are sparing no efforts to secure the signing of Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

The 22-year-old La Liga winger is the absolute priority for the Blaugrana at the moment, so much so that all other options have been paused until the Nico operation is over the line.

A contract proposal has been sent to the UEFA Euro 2024 winner and Barça are eagerly waiting for a decision from the player and his camp as he juggles the options of continuing at Athletic or joining PSG as well, apart from signing for the Catalans.

Operation will cost €62 million

As has already been reported, Nico Williams has a release clause worth €58 million in his contract with Athletic Club, which Barcelona are prepared to trigger as soon as they receive the green light from the Spanish international.

However, according to a fresh report from Mundo Deportivo, the total fee that the Catalans have to shell out to sign the speedster would be €62 million.

Man in demand. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

This is because a corresponding rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) must be added to the winger’s €58 million release clause and that sum is expected to be around €4 million, taking the total value of the deal to €62 million.

Barcelona are confident that everything is in place to be able to pay that amount and Nico has also been given assurances from the sporting department that there will be no problem in registering him.

Indeed, the board of directors have informed Deco that the situation is totally under control and that Nico could be registered without any problem in La Liga.

At the moment, the Catalan giants are waiting for Nico’s final decision which could arrive at any given moment.

Ideally, the Camp Nou offices would like to see a positive outcome as soon as possible in order to be able to integrate the forward into Hansi Flick’s squad as soon as possible.