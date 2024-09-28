Barcelona set date for Thiago Alcantara to re-join Hansi Flick’s coaching staff

During the summer, former Barcelona midfielder Thiago Alcantara joined Hansi Flick’s coaching staff, but only as part of a temporary arrangement. However, the recently-retired 33-year-old impressed so much during that short spell that there were immediate calls for him to return on a permanent basis.

And this is what will happen, according to MD. Barcelona’s idea is that Thiago will link back up with Flick and his coaching staff on the 1st of January – he cannot join sooner, as he will be taxed as a Liverpool player until the end of this year, despite having officially left the Premier League club in the summer.

Hansi Flick is planning for Thiago Alcântara to rejoin his coaching staff in January. Thiago, who was already involved with the team during pre-season, had to return to England for tax reasons. @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 27, 2024

The report also states that Thiago has remained up-to-date with Barcelona during his time back in England – this has included having remote meetings with members of the coaching department, while he also tried to convince Stefan Bajcetic to join the Catalans at the end of the summer transfer window.