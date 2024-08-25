How Barcelona sensation Marc Bernal’s first-team appearances will affect his exit clause

An insight into how Barcelona starlet Marc Bernal’s contract terms will be influenced by his increasing first-team prominence has this weekend been forthcoming.

The name of midfielder Bernal, of course, has positioned itself front and centre in the chatter in Catalunya’s capital once more over the last 24 hours.

This comes after the Spaniard, still just 17, was afforded his 2nd successive starting berth to open the La Liga campaign.

En route to Barcelona’s 2-1 downing of Athletic Club, Bernal enjoyed another remarkably composed evening, showcasing all of the traits which have long seen him considered one of the next great La Masia products.

And, owing to as much, the Spaniard is working his way towards increasing his price-tag, too.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have on Sunday provided an insight into the interesting terms of Bernal’s Blaugrana contract.

As things stand, as is the case with all players registered to Barca Atlètic, the midfielder’s release clause is set at €20 million.

As per MD, however:

‘According to sources from Camp Nou, his price will increase as he plays games with the first team. Five million more (25) after the first 5 games, another five (30) with the next 10 and another five (35) with the next 15.’

Such terms are based on appearances lasting at least 45 minutes.

Bernal’s purchase clause is of course expected to jump significantly upon the youngster penning senior terms, but, for the time being, the Barcelona brass can look forward to watching their next engine room sensation push his current value up, whilst shining under the watch of new boss Hansi Flick.

Conor Laird | GSFN