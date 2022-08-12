Barcelona sell €100m in image rights in desperate bid to register players - GETTY IMAGES

The Catalan entrepreneur who bought the most recent €100 million (£84.8m) sale of Barcelona’s future revenues, taking the total sold to around €700m (£593.4m) this year, says it will allow the biggest-spending club in Europe this summer to register new players in time for the start of the league season this weekend.

Jaume Roures’ Orpheus Media bought a share in the Barca Studios enterprise, 24.5 per cent this time, as the club pulled the fourth of its “economic levers” on Friday. Barcelona, one of the most indebted clubs in Europe, said that the deal relates to NFTs and digital assets and follows the previous sale of 25 per cent of Barca Studios to Socios.com, which specialises in the sale of digital fans tokens.

The understanding is that the so-called boost to Barcelona revenues will enable them to register new signings Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha and Pablo Torre as well as re-register renewals Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto. It is likely that this latest move will mollify the Liga president Javier Tebas to allow them to play in Saturday’s game against Rayo Vallecano.

Speaking to Radio Barcelona, Roures, a friend of club president Joan Laporta, said that he would not have interrupted his summer holiday were it not to make a significant intervention for the club. Roures said: “I don't know what Barça need to register all the [new] players. What I do know is that with this investment of €100 million is enough to see the team we want to see [on Saturday].”

He described the finances that Laporta had inherited from his predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu as “a s----- scenario” adding: “We started with a situation that people can’t even imagine.” Roures said Laporta had overseen, from a transfer and financial point of view, “the best July in history” and had demonstrated the “strength of the club and the brand” but added that Barcelona “still hasn't solved all its problems.”

Joan Laporta (left) has led Barcelona's summer spending spree - EUROPA PRESS VIA GETTY IMAGES

Liga’s rules on how they calculate the spending cap for clubs relate to projections for club earnings over a season which are submitted to the league executive. Barcelona are permitted to book these recent €700m sales of future income streams as revenue, when they are, in effect debt.

Story continues

Under Laporta, Barcelona have already sold 25 per cent of its future television revenue from Liga for the next 25 years to the US investment company Sixth Street. The first 10 per cent tranche was valued at €207m (£175m) although that was in order to settle losses for the previous financial year.

There was no precise figure placed on the subsequent 15 per cent sale last month but it is likely to have raised in excess of €300m (£253.7m). The sale of 49.5 per cent of Barca Studios has raised €200m (£169.1m).

Barcelona are around €1.5bn (£1.27bn) in debt although in spite of that they have embarked on a major recruitment process this summer, beating rivals to some signings - including Chelsea to Kounde and Raphinha.

The club are part of the legal action working its way through the European Court of Justice currently trying to break what it says is a Uefa monopoly on European club competitions. A decision in the favour of the European Super League rebel three would pave the way for much greater revenues that would help solve some of Barcelona’s problems.

One of their allies in that enterprise, the Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, said this week that the league needed Barcelona to be competitive and that doing so would be “good for everyone”. Both Spain’s biggest two clubs are heavily dependent on Liga broadcast revenues rising over the next two decades and also on earning much more from European competition.