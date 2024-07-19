Barcelona see signing of priority target more feasible than 26-year-old midfielder

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is currently in a waiting game, eager to see what Nico Williams decides about his future as they see his acquisition more feasible than Dani Olmo’s.

It is no secret that Barcelona have expressed interest in both Nico and Olmo, but securing both players is proving to be a significant challenge.

As reported before, Barça’s sports management has already reached out to the agents of both players.

Deco met with Juanma Lopez, the agent of Dani Olmo, on Tuesday in Barcelona. The following day, he had lunch with Felix Tainta, the agent of Nico, in Zaragoza.

Barcelona leaning towards Nico than Olmo

As things stand, Barcelona’s best bet appears to be the Athletic Bilbao forward. The club is prepared to trigger his release clause, which is set at €58 million, but a lot depends on what the player decides.

They believe they can handle this expenditure, expecting to spend between €25 and €30 million in fair play wages this season. The strategy might involve an escalating salary structure, similar to the one used for Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona cannot sign both Nico Williams and Dani Olmo. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Nico’s agent is expected to convey Barcelona’s intentions to the player, who is aware of the club’s interest and has received support from President Joan Laporta.

Meanwhile, in Bilbao, Athletic Club are hopeful of retaining Williams. Coach Ernesto Valverde has expressed confidence that the player will stay. In turn, Barcelona are keen to get a response from the player soon.

What about Olmo?

In case of Olmo, timing and financial constraints pose significant hurdles for Barcelona. The versatile midfielder is under contract with RB Leipzig until 2027.

However, a crucial clause allowing any club to sign him for €60 million expires on Saturday, July 20. After this date, any potential deal would require negotiations with Leipzig, thus making a transfer more expensive.

Currently, Barcelona are not in a position to finalise Olmo’s transfer. The club needs to offload other players to fund the operation, and this necessity puts them at a disadvantage compared to other clubs interested in Olmo.

Clubs like Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid are also in the race to sign the Spanish international, who recently excelled at the European Championship, becoming the top scorer with three goals.