Barcelona see 22-year-old Bayern Munich misfit as alternative for Nico Williams

Not so long ago, there was confidence in Barcelona that Nico Williams would arrive this summer.

After all, the winger was said to be willing to make a big move away from the Basque country to take the next step in his career.

Now, however, there is no longer the same amount of optimism. Nico is said to be open to staying at Athletic Club for another season and a final decision is expected in the coming days.

The Plan B

According to a recent update by SPORT, Barcelona are ensuring that they have backup plans if Nico does not arrive this summer. One name that the administration seriously considers is Bryan Zaragoza.

The Spanish winger moved from Granada to Bayern Munich in January after the German giants paid out his release clause but has struggled to adapt to life in the Bundesliga.

Last season, the youngster made only seven appearances and one start for the Bavarians in the Bundesliga.

Barcelona have always been attentive to Zaragoza’s situation and Deco is said to be a big admirer of the winger’s abilities. He is maintaining a close eye on the 22-year-old’s situation and sees him as a potential target.

The outlet further reveals that Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that the player will not have a role in the team next season, opening the doors to a potential transfer.

Needless to say, Zaragoza’s situation makes him a great market opportunity with minimal economic risk for Barcelona to pursue.

Clubs like Girona are also said to be in the hunt, and Barcelona will thus have to make their move swiftly.