Barcelona see 19-year-old midfield prodigy as the ideal replacement for Dani Olmo

Barcelona are facing a growing injury crisis in their midfield, with star playmaker Dani Olmo ruled out for four to five weeks due to a muscle injury.

With Gavi and Fermín Lopez also sidelined, head coach Hansi Flick is left searching for a reliable alternative to fill the creative void left by Olmo’s absence.

As the Blaugrana head into a crucial stretch of the season, the need for a capable replacement is paramount and it appears Flick is ready to look towards La Masia once again.

Time for Unai Hernandez to step up?

According to Diario SPORT, Unai Hernandez is seen favourably by the coaching staff as the replacement for Dani Olmo.

Unai, now in his third season at the club, has earned rave reviews for his performances with Barcelona’s reserve team. After an impressive season under Rafa Marquez with 10 goals and 7 assists, Unai has emerged as a leader for Albert Sanchez’s side this year.

Unai Hernandez is rated highly by the Barcelona management (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Unai’s versatility and technical prowess make him an attractive option for Flick, who values players capable of operating in various attacking roles.

Known for his ability to play both as a number 10 and as a false left winger, Unai brings dynamism, dribbling ability, and a powerful shot to the table.

His quick decision-making and ability to move between the lines have drawn comparisons to Olmo himself, making him the natural substitute for the Terrassa native.

The club has full confidence in Unai’s abilities. He’s already been included in Barcelona’s Champions League squad and has trained with the first team under Flick.

As Barcelona face the challenge of juggling multiple competitions with an injury-hit squad, Unai Hernandez could be an interesting bet in the weeks to come.