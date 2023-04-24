Barcelona secure the three points against Atletico Madrid in La Liga

Barcelona returned to winning ways as Ferran Torres' first-half effort secured the La Liga leaders a 1-0 home victory over Atletico Madrid. After a 4-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey and 0-0 league draws with Girona and Getafe, Barca were almost behind in the opening minute when their former player Antoine Griezmann hit the bar. Torres then netted what proved to be the winner in the 44th minute, collecting the ball from Raphinha and drilling it past Jan Oblak from the edge of the box. The result puts Xavi's men 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with eight more games to go, while Atletico remain third. Sevilla followed up their Europa League triumph against Manchester United with a dramatic 2-1 home win over Villarreal, Youssef En-Nesyri securing the victory in stoppage time after Rafa Mir's opener for the hosts had been cancelled out by Pau Torres. Relegation-threatened Valencia are level on points with 17th-placed Almeria after winning 2-0 at bottom side Elche, while Mallorca came from behind to beat Getafe 3-1 at home, with Lee Kang-in scoring twice.

