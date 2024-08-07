Barcelona secure €40m financial boost

La Liga giants Barcelona have this week sewn up an agreement for a much-needed boost on the financial front.

That’s according to Què T’hi Jugues, who have on Wednesday provided an insight into the latest developments behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital.

The Blaugrana, for their part, have long been working towards securing fresh funds, to ensure their ability to work under the 1:1 rule on the transfer market.

To date, such investment has trickled in more than flowed, through sponsorships and more.

As alluded to above, though, this week, at long last, the board at the Camp Nou have secured the kind of game-changing injection for which they have so long been waiting.

This comes in the form of the €40 million long promised to Joan Laporta and co. by Libero for a share of Barca Studios, all the way back in October of last year.

After the German company failed to produce their agreed payment, the sum has been taken over by a separate investor, in the form of Aramark.

In fact, as per Què T’hi Jugues, the agreement between the parties was made official courtesy of pen to paper on Tuesday:

‘Aramark is the company that has replaced Libero.

‘The current supplier and sponsor of the club signed the agreement yesterday to assume the non-payment of the 40M euros from last October.’

Conor Laird | GSFN