Barcelona Remain Keen in PSG, Real Madrid Target if €60M Clause Holds

This past summer, Nico Williams of Athletic Club was at the center of a whirlwind of transfer rumors, drawing interest from major clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Following a standout 2023-24 season in which he made 37 appearances and helped Athletic Club secure the 2024 Copa del Rey, Williams also played a key role in Spain’s success at UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

Despite all the excitement, the Euro 2024 champion decided to remain with Athletic Club. However, Tiempo de Juego program on Cadena COPE, director Paco González mentioned that Real Madrid are closely monitoring Williams.

Nonetheless, any potential move to the Santiago Bernabéu would hinge on certain developments within their current squad.

What’s the latest on Nico Williams’ future amid transfer rumors?

According to SPORT, Athletic Club are keen to extend Williams’ contract amid the interest from other European clubs. Barcelona are still keeping an eye on him as a potential target, but only if his release clause stays at €60 million.

