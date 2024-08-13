Barcelona register three more players with La Liga debut four days away

Barcelona were given a ‘good warning’ on Monday night, according to Marc-Andre ter Stegen following their defeat to AS Monaco in the Joan Gamper trophy, as their La Liga debut rapidly approaches. It shows there is plenty of hard work ahead for Hansi Flick, but he is still unsure what resources he will have available.

On Monday night, the registration of Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati was formalised, as per MD. Flick is reportedly very keen for the Blaugrana to ensure Inigo Martinez is available for their trip to Mestalla this weekend. He has been pleased with the Basque’s performances, and is likely to rely on him for their Liga debut.

Flick: "In the first few minutes we were good, we had our chances but we didn't take advantage of them. We weren't good in terms of speed or passing. We didn't have a good day." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 12, 2024

With news breaking that Barcelona have given up on signing Nico Williams as of Monday night, perhaps those registrations, which will likely account for close to €30m in their salary limit, may be a hint that the Williams reports. In addition to Martinez, Dani Olmo and Vitor Roque remain unavailable for their league debut as things stand.