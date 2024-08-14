Barcelona receive key fitness boost ahead of La Liga opener against Valencia

Pessimism surrounds Barcelona ahead of their La Liga opener against Valencia on Saturday, following their thumping 3-0 defeat to AS Monaco in the Joan Gamper Trophy earlier this week. Hansi Flick’s side may be targeting multiple honours this season, but it certainly will not be easy because of the lack of reinforcements signed during the summer.

Pedri is doing part of the training with the group. @victor_nahe — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 14, 2024

Some good news for Barcelona is that Pedri is in the final stages of his recovery. The 21-year-old injured his knee during Spain’s Euro 2024 quarter-final tie against Germany, and he has been a doubt to make the trip to the Mestalla. On Wednesday, the club has confirmed that he partly trained with the group.

It will likely be too soon for Pedri to start against Valencia, but having him as an option from the bench is a boost for Flick and Barcelona. The club will be praying that he can still relatively injury-free during the 2024-25 campaign, as his involvement will be vital across all four competitions.