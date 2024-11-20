Barcelona, PSG Target Unwilling to Concede Key Demand to Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain have shown strong interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in recent months, with reports from Germany revealing that a move almost happened this past summer. Nonetheless, there’s new information on this file heading into the January window.

PSG aren’t the only club targeting the experienced midfielder. Barcelona have also expressed interest, along with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, as part of their plans to strengthen both their midfield and defense ahead of 2025.

Kimmich’s situation at Bayern Munich has evolved since Vincent Kompany took over as head coach. The versatile German midfielder, who can also play right-back, had appeared likely to leave when his contract expires next summer.

While Kimmich is still at Bayern Munich, he has yet to sign a contract extension. As the January transfer window approaches, he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club.

What’s the latest on Joshua Kimmich’s future

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported on Tuesday that Joshua Kimmich is personally handling contract negotiations with Bayern Munich, with only background advice and guidance.

Kimmich sees this contract, which would extend beyond 2025, as the most important of his career. Bayern Munich intend to build the team around him and Jamal Musiala in the future. Given his strong performances, it currently seems unlikely that Kimmich will agree to a salary reduction.

🚨🔴 Joshua #Kimmich is conducting the negotiations with FC Bayern over his possible new contract on his own. He is only being advised in the background and seeks tips. Behind the scenes, he refers to this next contract beyond 2025 as the most important of his career. FC Bayern… pic.twitter.com/upvEwIhk6V — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 19, 2024

The 29-year-old recently opened up about his future at Bayern Munich, with just a few months remaining on his current contract, which runs until June 2025.

“We all know what my situation was like eight to 10 weeks ago,” Kimmich said. “One had the feeling: ‘When will Kimmich finally be gone?’ Now things are different again. It’s a very important decision in my career. It should be well thought out. Of course the past plays a role. And the future does as well.”