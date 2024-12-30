Barcelona, PSG ‘Non-Aggression Pact’ Revealed Amid Dani Olmo Transfer Rumors

Details of an unwritten agreement between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have emerged, shedding light on the understanding between the two clubs.

The Ligue 1 side haven’t been afraid to grab a player from the Spanish giants in the past, but now it seems the two sides might have a respectable understanding.

Barcelona’s efforts to register Dani Olmo for the second half of the season have sparked plenty of speculation in recent days, with rumors suggesting Paris Saint-Germain might swoop in for a surprise January move.

However, reports emerging on Sunday suggest that such a scenario is unlikely to materialize, with PSG seemingly steering clear of entering the race for the Spanish international.

The odd pact that Barcelona and PSG have

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

SPORT reported on Sunday that Olmo’s future remains undisturbed, with the player showing no desire to leave Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder is reportedly calm about his position at the club, while PSG have no intention of making a move for him.

The relationship between PSG sporting director Luis Campos and his Barcelona counterpart Deco plays a significant role in maintaining this stance. The two share a strong professional understanding, described as an unwritten yet implicit non-aggression pact between the clubs.

Adding to the delicate balance is Luis Enrique’s role as PSG head coach. The former Barcelona boss ensures that any approach for Olmo would be seen as an unjustified provocation, a move the Parisians are keen to avoid.

Meanwhile, Barcelona remain optimistic about registering Olmo before LaLiga’s deadline, with positive signals emerging from the Ciutat Esportiva.