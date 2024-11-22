Barcelona prodigy earns high praise from Robert Lewandowski – ‘It is impossible to be so good’

Robert Lewandowski, at 36 years of age, and Lamine Yamal, just 17, might have a striking age difference of nearly two decades, but it has no bearing on their synergy on the pitch.

The Polish striker and the young Spanish prodigy have been forging an exceptional connection this season, forming a dynamic attacking trio with Raphinha. Many believe this partnership is shaping up to be one of the most lethal in European football.

Lewandowski has been vocal about his admiration for Lamine Yamal’s talent. The experienced forward has had the privilege of playing alongside some of the best in the world, but the teenager’s abilities have left a lasting impression.

In awe of Yamal

When Lewandowski first saw Lamine train with Barcelona’s first team at the tender age of 15, he was taken aback by the youngster’s extraordinary skill and intelligence on the ball.

It is rare for someone so young to display such maturity in decision-making and technical ability, making him stand out even among other talented prospects.

“The first time I saw him in a first team training session, he was 15 years old. It was the first time I saw someone like that in my life because I’ve seen many talented young players, but for the first time I said ‘WOW’.

“Who is this kid? It’s impossible to be so good and so intelligent at this age,” he told Rio Ferdinand on his podcast.

Challenges for Yamal

However, Lewandowski recognises the challenges ahead for Lamine. He emphasises that sustaining such a high level of performance over the years will be the teenager’s true test.

“His challenge will be to stay at this level for the next ten years,” he said.

While the initial breakthrough is remarkable, the real battle lies in maintaining consistency and adapting as the game evolves. Lewandowski has taken it upon himself to mentor Lamine, offering advice that encourages a long-term vision.

“I always try to give him perhaps some kind of advice. On the one hand it is incredible what he has done, but he also has to think that soon for him the great challenge will be to stay at this high level, or perhaps take the next step.”

He wants the young star to think beyond immediate success and plan for longevity in his career, imagining where he could be at 26, 28, or even 30 years old.

“It is not about the next two or three years, we are talking about the next ten years because at that age he should be thinking about what he should do to continue at the top at 26, 28 or 30 years old.”

When asked to compare Lamine with other young talents like Jamal Musiala, Lewandowski highlighted that Lamine operates on a different level.

While Musiala has his own unique qualities, the Polish forward believes Lamine’s ability to perform at such an elite standard at his age is something truly exceptional.

“Musiala also had something, but Lamine is… How is it possible at this age that he is already at this level?” he concluded.