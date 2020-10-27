Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and board of directors resign

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has submitted his resignation, along with his entire board of directors, finally drawing an end to one chapter in the bitter civil war that has engulfed the Spanish club for months.

A maligned figure, Bartomeu had clung onto power despite acrimonious disputes with senior players, including Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez, a scandal involving a social media company and deteriorating finances.

The president faced a fierce backlash following Barcelona’s 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich and was due to face a vote of no confidence in his leadership next month.

Bartomeu had continued to repeatedly reject calls for him to vacate his position, though, and was subjected to further criticism from Pique in a scathing interview prior to Barcelona’s Clasico defeat by Real Madrid.

However, on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Bartomeu had finally relented and handed in his resignation. A short statement on Barcelona's Twitter account read: "President Josep Maria Bartomeu announces the resignation of the FC Barcelona Board of Directors."

Former club president Joan Laporta rejoiced at the news on Twitter. “It was time! The roads are finally open to rebuild Barça," he wrote. “Long live Barça!”