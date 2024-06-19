Barcelona preparing to launch summer offensive for 26-year-old after positive meeting with agent

Earlier this week, Barcelona sporting director Deco met with the agent of Dani Olmo. The 26-year-old attacker, who is currently with the Spanish national team at Euro 2024, is very well-liked by the Portuguese, to the point that he wants to make him a top target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sport have reported that Deco told Olmo’s agents during the meeting that he is prepared to go all-out to get a deal done. His idea is to lay the foundations for a move now, so that a move can be made once Barcelona get the green light to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which would allow restriction-free signings to be made.

Deco was met with a positive response from Olmo’s agent, who is reported to have stated that personal terms would not be a problem. The issue for Barcelona would be agreeing a fee – RB Leipzig would ask for the Spaniard’s €60m release clause, which is only active until mid-July. After this, the price would increase.

There’s no doubt that Olmo is a top player, but it seems a tad strange that Deco is going so hard for this signature. He can play on the left wing – the position that Barcelona are planning to address – but he’s not a natural there. Given this, it surely makes more sense to go for Nico Williams, who would cost similar, and is also five years younger.