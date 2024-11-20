Barcelona postpone return to Camp Nou at least until mid-February

Following much speculation over the potential return date of the revamped Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona have finally confirmed the delay.

In a letter sent to fans holding season tickets at the Blaugrana stadium, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have informed that the club won’t be returning to Camp Nou at least until mid-February.

Why the delay?

Season ticket holders received an email explaining that logistical challenges and UEFA regulations, which prohibit stadium changes during the initial Champions League phase, necessitate the continued use of Montjuic Stadium.

This decision aims to avoid the complexity and extra costs of operating two large-capacity venues simultaneously.

As such, the club confirmed the games against Valencia (January 26), Atalanta (January 29) and Alaves (February 2).

Barcelona likely to return to Camp Nou for UCL knockout encounters (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona to play against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou

The first match at Spotify Camp Nou is tentatively planned for Rayo Vallecano during the weekend of 16 February. However, this remains unconfirmed in the club’s communication.

To account for the extended stay at Montjuïc, Barça will adjust pass prices. Matches against Valencia and Alaves will be discounted from the Spotify Camp Nou pass, while the Atalanta game was already included in the Montjuic pass for the first half of the season.

If Barcelona hosts a Champions League play-off for the round of 16 in February, it will be part of the Spotify Camp Nou pass.

The club reiterated that any price adjustments would align with the original terms of the pass reservation process.