Barcelona have their own formula to sign 26-year-old RB Leipzig star

Deadlines are important in every transfer window, and FC Barcelona is aware of this. Certain payments and clauses often have a deadline attached to them and it is crucial to adhere to such time constraints. However, even for ambitious clubs like Barcelona, not every deadline can be met.

Such is the reality of the release clause of Dani Olmo, which has now officially expired as per its final date. The 26-year-old Spanish star has remained one of the key targets for Barça this summer, especially after his performances in the European Championship, but they can no longer access his signing through his release clause.

However, the €60 million valuation of that clause is no longer a fixed amount either. With the release clause having expired, any suitor who wishes to acquire Dani Olmo would now need to negotiate directly with German side RB Leipzig, and in some ways, this benefits Barcelona.

According to SPORT, the Catalan club has its own formula in mind to bring Olmo back to Barça. This particular formula keeps the overall value of the transfer fee close to the €60 million mark, but the way that it is to be paid will need to be altered as per Barça’s own estimations.

The reality of this summer is that Athletic Club star Nico Williams is the one true goal for Barcelona. Without any second thoughts, he is the one player that the Catalan giants want to bring in and they will take no chances when it comes to his signing.

However, since it seems to be true that Barça want both Nico and Olmo, the latter’s arrival is also important to the club. That is why Barcelona will look to get Leipzig to agree to a formula that consists of both a fixed payment and a variable amount.

This is because La Blaugrana want to make it easier for themselves to pay for both operations without needing to suffer. As such, they hope to agree with Leipzig on a fixed amount that would be easy for Barça to pay off, and leave the rest of the amount based on conditions.

As of right now, it is reported that the fixed amount that Barcelona would be willing to settle on could be set at €50 million. The rest of the settlement could be wrapped up with variables that could take the overall fee close to €60 million or potentially even more.