Barcelona outcast rejects approach from Al Ittihad, only wants Atletico Madrid move

A recent update from SPORT reveals that Al Ittihad are showing interest in signing Clement Lenglet, who is currently not in favour with the team.

Despite this interest from Al Ittihad, though, Lenglet is not considering the move to the Saudi Arabian league, as his preference is firmly set on staying in Europe.

Specifically, it has been learned that he is interested in joining La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. This is why he is turning down all other offers, including those from Al Ittihad.

Lenglet’s goal is to play at a high level in European competitions, including La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, which Atleético Madrid can provide.

Everything depends on Lenglet

Clement Lenglet has his eyes set on moving to Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Although Al Ittihad’s interest in Lenglet is genuine, it is unlikely to result in a transfer unless Lenglet himself changes his mind.

The financial incentives offered by Al Ittihad do not seem to be enough to sway his decision and instead, he is focused on the possibility of joining Diego Simeone’s side.

It must be noted that in order to facilitate his transfer, Barcelona are planning to extend his contract before finalizing the loan move. By doing so for an additional two years, Barcelona aim to manage his substantial salary more effectively.

Presently, Lenglet earns a gross salary of €16 million per year. If his contract is extended by two years, this salary could be spread out more evenly.

Instead of receiving €16 million annually for two years, Lenglet would receive €8 million each year for four years, making it easier for Barcelona to handle his wage budget.

This extension would also help Atletico Madrid manage their finances better. They could potentially cover 80% of Lenglet’s gross salary, which would be beneficial for both clubs.