Barcelona will officially extend €150 million-rated gem’s contract next year

FC Barcelona have one of the greatest young talents in their ranks in the form of Lamine Yamal.

Just 17 years of age, the winger has the world at his feet, after enjoying a sensational breakthrough campaign with the Blaugrana and the Spanish national team.

Yamal’s rapid rise and unlimited potential were recognised last night when he won the Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony – becoming the youngest player to do so.

Naturally, Barça want to shield one of the greatest exports of their La Masia youth setup whose contract expires in 2026, especially with Liverpool and Arsenal allegedly interested.

Barcelona will officially extend Yamal’s contract next year

As such, SPORT reports that Barcelona will officially renew Lamine Yamal’s contract next year and tie down his long-term future at the club.

The present and future of Barcelona. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, the 17-year-old’s current contract expires in 2026. However, the Catalans already have a pact with the player and his agent, Jorge Mendes, over a new contract renewal until 2030 once he turns 18, which will happen next year.

Mendes met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco earlier this month, during which the matter was discussed, as per the report.

And, Barça plan to go ahead and confirm the La Masia gem’s new contract next year, with the deal likely to see significant improvements on his salary conditions.

At just 17, Lamine has become the face of the Barcelona team and is thriving under the management of Hansi Flick this season.

Sky is the limit for the young Spanish sensation and a new and improved contract would be more than well-deserved.