Barcelona offered the chance to sign PSG midfield ace – report

With Oriol Romeu returning to Girona and no return date set for star midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona are short on numbers in the midfield unit.

That is perhaps why the Catalans have been recently eyeing a move for midfield veteran N’Golo Kante. But to their misfortune, the former Chelsea star was declared non-transferable by his current club Al Ittihad.

Barcelona offered chance to sign Danilo

As Barcelona scramble to sign a new midfielder before the end of the transfer market, the club have been offered the chance to sign Danilo Pereira.

This is according to Gerard Romero, who suggests the PSG midfielder has been offered to the Catalan outfit by Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Formerly of FC Porto, Danilo has been a part of the PSG setup for almost four years ago. During this period, he has featured in over 150 competitive matches.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Danilo is known for his work ethic and physicality in the middle of the park – qualities that could be useful for Barcelona heading into the new campaign.

Not to mention, Danilo could be a cost-effective option for Barça as his contract at PSG expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, it must be noted that Danilo’s form and performances have stagnated over the past few years and he might not add much value to the Barcelona setup.

Barcelona haven’t had much success with the signing of Oriol Romeu and there is every reason to believe Danilo, too, might struggle to adapt to conditions at Barça.

Keeping that in mind, it is perhaps wiser for the Catalans to look beyond Danilo and seek other alternatives in the market.