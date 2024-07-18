Barcelona offer long-term contract to priority target in a recent meeting

In a significant development for Barcelona, journalist Gerard Romero has revealed that Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, and Felix Tainta, the agent representing Nico Williams, met in Zaragoza last afternoon.

Interestingly, their primary agenda was to finalise the terms of Nico’s contract with Barcelona and in that meeting, a long-term contract was proposed to the player’s agent

According to Romero, the talented winger from Athletic Bilbao is now closer than ever to joining the Catalan giants and the 22-year-old is expected to make the move imminently, with reports suggesting the transfer could be confirmed by this Wednesday.

Barcelona want to speed up

The critical meeting took place in a hotel in Zaragoza and spanned several hours. Besides Deco and Tainta, a third individual was present at this crucial summit.

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, had previously instructed Deco to expedite the signing of Nico and this urgency stemmed from concerns over potential competition from English clubs, which possess greater financial resources compared to Barcelona.

Barcelona have ramped up the pursuit of Nico Williams. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

These clubs have been monitoring Nico’s impressive performances, particularly during Euro 2024, where he showcased his talent on a grand stage.

Barcelona have been keenly preparing for this acquisition, working closely with La Liga on draft contracts for Nico over the past few weeks.

The club is fully aware that they will need to meet the €58 million release clause stipulated by Athletic Club to secure the winger, who has shown a strong desire to don the Blaugrana shirt starting next season.

A long-term deal offered

In a bid to swiftly secure personal terms with Nico, Barcelona have tabled a comprehensive long-term contract proposal, while also outlining the wage structure and various other details to expedite the agreement.

The club’s top brass, including Hansi Flick, Deco, and Laporta, are all in favour of bringing him on board. This unified stance underscores their decision not to pursue Amadou Onana, thereby conserving their budget for Williams.

The timing of this deal remains a critical factor. Barcelona is acutely aware of the persistent interest from top Premier League clubs, which adds a layer of urgency to their negotiations.

In response, Barcelona have intensified their efforts, focusing all their attention on finalizing this deal.