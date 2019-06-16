Barcelona MotoGP: Quartararo beats Marquez in warm-up

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Dovizioso couldn't begin the session along with other riders as his front brake was reportedly jammed, and the Italian had to wait for 10 of the warm-up's 20 minutes to get onto the track.

By that time Marquez was leading comfortably with a 1m39.965s, having demoted surprise early leader Aleix Espargaro.

Espargaro was still second behind Marquez and the duo kept their places until the chequered flag fell, even with the Aprilia rider having crashed at Turn 9.

But then Quartararo set a late flyer of 1m39.918s, overhauling Marquez by less than half a tenth.

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who got a three-place grid penalty for riding in an irresponsible manner in qualifying, was a close fourth behind Espargaro, with Alex Rins completing the top five for Suzuki.

LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami and Yamaha's Valentino Rossi were the last two riders within half a second of the top time, followed by factory Ducatis of Danilo Petrucci and Dovizioso.

The latter was in the lower ranks of the order for most of the session after he started running, and in the end only recorded six laps.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) completed the top 10, beating the works Honda of Jorge Lorenzo by 0.003s.

Pol Espargaro crashed, seconds before his brother did, at Turn 5 but still ended up as the top KTM in 16th, while another KTM rider Hafizh Syahrin also had an early fall at Turn 2.

1

France
France

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

12

1'39.918

2

Spain
Spain

Marc Marquez

Honda

12

1'39.965

0.047

3

Spain
Spain

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

7

1'40.173

0.255

4

Spain
Spain

Maverick Viñales

Yamaha

12

1'40.188

0.270

5

Spain
Spain

Alex Rins

Suzuki

11

1'40.298

0.380

6

Japan
Japan

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

10

1'40.323

0.405

7

Italy
Italy

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

12

1'40.417

0.499

8

Italy
Italy

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

12

1'40.532

0.614

9

Italy
Italy

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

6

1'40.560

0.642

10

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

11

1'40.705

0.787

11

Spain
Spain

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

12

1'40.708

0.790

12

Spain
Spain

Joan Mir

Suzuki

12

1'40.733

0.815

13

Spain
Spain

Tito Rabat

Ducati

12

1'40.734

0.816

14

Italy
Italy

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

11

1'40.748

0.830

15

Australia
Australia

Jack Miller

Ducati

12

1'40.789

0.871

16

Spain
Spain

Pol Espargaro

KTM

7

1'40.821

0.903

17

France
France

Johann Zarco

KTM

12

1'40.976

1.058

18

Italy
Italy

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

10

1'41.076

1.158

19

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Karel Abraham

Ducati

12

1'41.104

1.186

20

Italy
Italy

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

11

1'41.123

1.205

21

Portugal
Portugal

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

12

1'41.212

1.294

22

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

11

1'41.345

1.427

23

France
France

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

10

1'42.217

2.299

24

Malaysia
Malaysia

Hafizh Syahrin

KTM

6

1'44.444

4.526

View full results

