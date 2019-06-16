Barcelona MotoGP: Marquez wins; Lorenzo takes out Dovizioso, Rossi

Valentin Khorounzhiy
Autosport
MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez dominated the Catalan Grand Prix at Barcelona, after a crash for his Honda team-mate Jorge Lorenzo took Andrea Dovizioso and the two factory Yamahas out.

Lorenzo, who had charged from 10th on the grid to join the lead battle, fell at the sharp Turn 10 left-hander while trying to pass Maverick Vinales, taking down his compatriot, as well as Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi in the process.

Marquez overtook polesitter Fabio Quartararo off the line, but yielded to a fast-starting Dovizioso at Turn 1, and was soon also briefly overtaken by Vinales.

Having regained second place, the championship leader pressured Dovizioso, and snuck past the Ducati man on the second lap at Turn 10.

At that same corner, Lorenzo committed down the inside of Vinales for third place but hit the deck on corner entry.

His bike clattered into Dovizioso's rear, and the resulting crash removed both Vinales and Rossi - who had gone wide to avoid the pile-up - from the race.

The crash left Marquez on his own up front, and promoted Ducati's Petrucci to second place, the Italian unable to keep pace with the Honda man but managing to fend off both Suzuki's Alex Rins and Quartararo, who had been as low as ninth after the opening lap.

On the 10th lap, Rins launched his bike down the inside of Petrucci at Turn 1, briefly getting ahead but running wide on exit, allowing Petrucci to sweep around the outside of Turn 2.

The same sequence of events was repeated two laps later, and it was another two laps before before Petrucci opened the door at the sweeping Turn 4 right-hander and allowed Rins to barge past.

But Petrucci then slipstreamed back ahead of Rins at Turn 1 on lap 17, and when the Suzuki tried another Turn 1 move next time by, he came in too hot, just avoided collecting Petrucci and nearly high-sided off his GSX-RR, tumbling down the order.

This had unsettled Petrucci enough to allow Quartararo to get past just a few corners later with a move at Turn 4, but by that point Marquez was already more than five seconds clear.

The Honda man eased off for the final laps, taking the chequered flag 2.7s ahead of Quartararo, who celebrated his and his Petronas Yamaha team's first podium in MotoGP.

Rins recovered to fourth behind Petrucci, passing the fading Pramac Ducati of Jack Miller on the final lap, with Miller keeping the other Suzuki of Joan Mir at bay at the line.

Pol Espargaro was the lead KTM in seventh, while his works team-mate Johann Zarco rounded out the top 10, the pair split by LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami and Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat.

Aprilia's Andrea Iannone, Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira and Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli completed the list of just 13 finishers.

Nakagami's LCR team-mate Cal Crutchlow crashed out after a failed overtaking attempt on Miller with six laps to go, falling off in the gravel at Turn 4.

Italian riders Franco Morbidelli and Francesco Bagnaia also crashed, as did Karel Abraham on the opening lap - on which Hafizh Syahrin retired too.

The two Aprilias of Aleix Espargaro and tester Bradley Smith were among the retirements as well, seemingly coming together in a big opening-lap crash.

Marquez leaves Barcelona with a 37-point lead over Dovizioso, with Rins and Petrucci a further two and five points behind the Ducati man respectively.

Race result

Pos

Rider

Team

Laps

Gap

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

24

40m31.175s

2

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

24

2.660s

3

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

24

4.537s

4

Alex Rins

Suzuki

24

6.602s

5

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

24

6.870s

6

Joan Mir

Suzuki

24

7.040s

7

Pol Espargaro

KTM

24

16.144s

8

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

24

17.969s

9

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

24

22.661s

10

Johann Zarco

KTM

24

26.228s

11

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

24

32.036s

12

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

24

44.666s

13

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

24

51.363s

-

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

18

Retirement

-

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

16

Retirement

-

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

5

Retirement

-

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

3

Retirement

-

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

2

Retirement

-

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

2

Retirement

-

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

1

Retirement

-

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

1

Retirement

-

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1

Retirement

-

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

0

Retirement

-

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

0

Retirement

Riders' standings

Pos

Rider

Points

1

Marc Marquez

140

2

Andrea Dovizioso

103

3

Alex Rins

101

4

Danilo Petrucci

98

5

Valentino Rossi

72

6

Jack Miller

53

7

Fabio Quartararo

51

8

Takaaki Nakagami

48

9

Pol Espargaro

47

10

Cal Crutchlow

42

11

Maverick Vinales

40

12

Franco Morbidelli

34

13

Aleix Espargaro

27

14

Joan Mir

22

15

Jorge Lorenzo

19

16

Johann Zarco

16

17

Miguel Oliveira

12

18

Andrea Iannone

12

19

Michele Pirro

9

20

Francesco Bagnaia

9

21

Tito Rabat

9

22

Stefan Bradl

6

23

Sylvain Guintoli

3

24

Karel Abraham

2

25

Hafizh Syahrin

2

26

Bradley Smith

0


