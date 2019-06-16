Barcelona MotoGP: Marquez wins; Lorenzo takes out Dovizioso, Rossi
MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez dominated the Catalan Grand Prix at Barcelona, after a crash for his Honda team-mate Jorge Lorenzo took Andrea Dovizioso and the two factory Yamahas out.
Lorenzo, who had charged from 10th on the grid to join the lead battle, fell at the sharp Turn 10 left-hander while trying to pass Maverick Vinales, taking down his compatriot, as well as Dovizioso and Valentino Rossi in the process.
Marquez overtook polesitter Fabio Quartararo off the line, but yielded to a fast-starting Dovizioso at Turn 1, and was soon also briefly overtaken by Vinales.
Having regained second place, the championship leader pressured Dovizioso, and snuck past the Ducati man on the second lap at Turn 10.
At that same corner, Lorenzo committed down the inside of Vinales for third place but hit the deck on corner entry.
His bike clattered into Dovizioso's rear, and the resulting crash removed both Vinales and Rossi - who had gone wide to avoid the pile-up - from the race.
The crash left Marquez on his own up front, and promoted Ducati's Petrucci to second place, the Italian unable to keep pace with the Honda man but managing to fend off both Suzuki's Alex Rins and Quartararo, who had been as low as ninth after the opening lap.
On the 10th lap, Rins launched his bike down the inside of Petrucci at Turn 1, briefly getting ahead but running wide on exit, allowing Petrucci to sweep around the outside of Turn 2.
The same sequence of events was repeated two laps later, and it was another two laps before before Petrucci opened the door at the sweeping Turn 4 right-hander and allowed Rins to barge past.
But Petrucci then slipstreamed back ahead of Rins at Turn 1 on lap 17, and when the Suzuki tried another Turn 1 move next time by, he came in too hot, just avoided collecting Petrucci and nearly high-sided off his GSX-RR, tumbling down the order.
This had unsettled Petrucci enough to allow Quartararo to get past just a few corners later with a move at Turn 4, but by that point Marquez was already more than five seconds clear.
The Honda man eased off for the final laps, taking the chequered flag 2.7s ahead of Quartararo, who celebrated his and his Petronas Yamaha team's first podium in MotoGP.
Rins recovered to fourth behind Petrucci, passing the fading Pramac Ducati of Jack Miller on the final lap, with Miller keeping the other Suzuki of Joan Mir at bay at the line.
Pol Espargaro was the lead KTM in seventh, while his works team-mate Johann Zarco rounded out the top 10, the pair split by LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami and Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat.
Aprilia's Andrea Iannone, Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira and Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli completed the list of just 13 finishers.
Nakagami's LCR team-mate Cal Crutchlow crashed out after a failed overtaking attempt on Miller with six laps to go, falling off in the gravel at Turn 4.
Italian riders Franco Morbidelli and Francesco Bagnaia also crashed, as did Karel Abraham on the opening lap - on which Hafizh Syahrin retired too.
The two Aprilias of Aleix Espargaro and tester Bradley Smith were among the retirements as well, seemingly coming together in a big opening-lap crash.
Marquez leaves Barcelona with a 37-point lead over Dovizioso, with Rins and Petrucci a further two and five points behind the Ducati man respectively.
Race result
Pos
Rider
Team
Laps
Gap
1
Marc Marquez
Honda
24
40m31.175s
2
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
24
2.660s
3
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
24
4.537s
4
Alex Rins
Suzuki
24
6.602s
5
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
24
6.870s
6
Joan Mir
Suzuki
24
7.040s
7
Pol Espargaro
KTM
24
16.144s
8
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
24
17.969s
9
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
24
22.661s
10
Johann Zarco
KTM
24
26.228s
11
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
24
32.036s
12
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
24
44.666s
13
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki
24
51.363s
-
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
18
Retirement
-
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
16
Retirement
-
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
5
Retirement
-
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
3
Retirement
-
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
2
Retirement
-
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
2
Retirement
-
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1
Retirement
-
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
1
Retirement
-
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1
Retirement
-
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
0
Retirement
-
Bradley Smith
Aprilia
0
Retirement
Riders' standings
Pos
Rider
Points
1
Marc Marquez
140
2
Andrea Dovizioso
103
3
Alex Rins
101
4
Danilo Petrucci
98
5
Valentino Rossi
72
6
Jack Miller
53
7
Fabio Quartararo
51
8
Takaaki Nakagami
48
9
Pol Espargaro
47
10
Cal Crutchlow
42
11
Maverick Vinales
40
12
Franco Morbidelli
34
13
Aleix Espargaro
27
14
Joan Mir
22
15
Jorge Lorenzo
19
16
Johann Zarco
16
17
Miguel Oliveira
12
18
Andrea Iannone
12
19
Michele Pirro
9
20
Francesco Bagnaia
9
21
Tito Rabat
9
22
Stefan Bradl
6
23
Sylvain Guintoli
3
24
Karel Abraham
2
25
Hafizh Syahrin
2
26
Bradley Smith
0
