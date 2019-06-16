Barcelona Moto3: Ramirez wins wild, crash-filled race

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Dalla Porta was leading in the early stages when his Leopard Honda bike suffered an engine failure, with Tony Arbolino (VNE Snipers) later also retiring from the lead with an apparent mechanical problem.

Bester Capital Dubai rider Masia meanwhile crashed at Turn 1 while being squeezed by Darryn Binder (CIP), the Spaniard retiring for the third time this season.

Binder later also retired from podium contention, having been taken out by pole-sitter Gabriel Rodrigo (Gresini) at Turn 10 on the penultimate lap.

That incident was followed by Honda Team Asia's Kaito Toba leading into the final lap, with Aron Canet and Alonso Lopez battling behind him.

Toba held the lead after the main straight but the two local riders were all over him at Turn 10 and Toba cracked under the pressure, sliding off track.

In the mayhem, Ramirez moved ahead of both Canet and Lopez, and he completed the remaining four corners of the race to score his first win of the season.

Canet finished second as Sky VR46 rookie Celestino Vietti picked off Lopez at the final turn to snatch the final podium position.

Vietti's teammate Dennis Foggia was fifth ahead of front row starter Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) with Romano Fenati (VNE Snipers) taking his best finish since his Moto3 return in seventh.

The top 10 was completed by Ayumu Sasaki (Petronas Sprinta), EG0,0 wildcard Ryusei Yamanaka and Pruestl's Jakub Kornfeil.

Title contender Niccolo Antonelli fell out of podium contention after running wide at Turn 1, the Italian settling for 11th, while John McPhee miraculously avoided a highside at Turn 10 of the final lap. While he managed to hang on to his bike, he dropped from the lead pack to 13th.

The race also saw a dramatic multi-bike crash caused by Can Oncu losing control of his bike at Turn 4.

He first wiped out Albert Arenas and then collected other riders, with Sergio Garcia, Raul Fernandez, Vicente Perez and Filip Salac all hitting the deck simultaneously.

Tatsuki Suzuki fell on the opening lap at Turn 10 with Andrea Migno and Makar Yurchenko also having incidents during the race.

With his second-place finish, Canet's lead is up to 23 points over Dalla Porta in the championship.

1

Spain
Spain

Marcos Ramirez

Honda

21

2

Spain
Spain

Arón Canet

KTM

21

0.119

3

Italy
Italy

Celestino Vietti Ramus

KTM

21

0.146

4

Spain
Spain

Alonso López

Honda

21

0.235

5

Italy
Italy

Dennis Foggia

KTM

21

0.947

6

Japan
Japan

Ai Ogura

Honda

21

1.008

7

Italy
Italy

Romano Fenati

Honda

21

1.068

8

Japan
Japan

Ayumu Sasaki

Honda

21

1.358

9

Ryusei Yamanaka

Honda

21

1.984

10

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Jakub Kornfeil

KTM

21

2.472

11

Italy
Italy

Niccolo Antonelli

Honda

21

2.729

12

Carlos Tatay

KTM

21

2.980

13

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

John McPhee

Honda

21

3.264

14

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Booth-Amos

KTM

21

11.120

15

South Africa
South Africa

Darryn Binder

KTM

21

18.467

16

Japan
Japan

Kazuki Masaki

KTM

21

21.845

17

Italy
Italy

Riccardo Rossi

Honda

21

39.997

18

Spain
Spain

Vicente Pérez

KTM

21

54.306

19

Japan
Japan

Tatsuki Suzuki

Honda

21

1'00.726

Japan
Japan

Kaito Toba

Honda

20

1 Lap

Argentina
Argentina

Gabriel Rodrigo

Honda

19

2 Laps

Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan

Makar Yurchenko

KTM

18

3 Laps

Spain
Spain

Jaume Masia

KTM

13

8 Laps

Italy
Italy

Tony Arbolino

Honda

12

9 Laps

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Filip Salač

KTM

9

12 Laps

Italy
Italy

Andrea Migno

KTM

5

16 Laps

Turkey
Turkey

Can Öncü

KTM

5

16 Laps

Spain
Spain

Raúl Fernández

KTM

4

17 Laps

Spain
Spain

Sergio García

Honda

4

17 Laps

Spain
Spain

Albert Arenas

KTM

4

17 Laps

Italy
Italy

Lorenzo Dalla Porta

Honda

3

18 Laps

