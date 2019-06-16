Barcelona Moto2: Marquez takes points lead with third win
A crash for Lorenzo Baldassarri, who led the standings by two points coming into the round, early on allowed Marquez to head the championship after prevailing in a battle with ex-MotoGP man Luthi.
Luthi grabbed the holeshot at the start on his Intact GP machine, while poleman Augusto Fernandez recovered from a poor launch to keep Sam Lowes at bay in second at the first turn.
The Pons rider seized the lead at Turn 10 on lap five when Luthi ran slightly wide, though his time at the front lasted a lap, with Luthi hitting the front at the first corner at the start of the seventh tour.
Marquez was hung out to dry at the start, and was unable to advance on his starting spot of sixth. However, the Marc VDS rider soon found himself into third, and had closed down the leaders by lap seven.
He took second from Fernandez exiting the last corner, and trailed Luthi by half a second for a handful of laps before firing his bike past at the first turn on lap 13.
Luthi kept the pressure on Marquez briefly, but made several small mistakes at Turn 4 in his pursuit, with the Marc VDS rider twisting the screw with five laps remaining.
Quickly opening his lead out to over two seconds, Marquez cruised to the line to move seven points clear of Luthi in the standings.
Luthi slipped closer and closer into the grasp of third-placed Jorge Navarro as the race wound down, but the Speed Up rider could do nothing to take runner-up spot from him.
Fernandez dropped to fourth at the chequered flag, with Enea Bastianini (Italtrans) being the top rookie across the line in fifth after Navarro's teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio fell out of third on lap 11.
Luca Marini was sixth on the Sky VR46 Kalex, fending off the sister Intact and Marc VDS bikes of Marcel Schrotter and Xavi Vierge.
Lowes's podium hopes faded early on, with the Gresini rider finishing ninth in the end, while Tetsuta Nagashima completed the top 10 on the sole SAG bike across the line.
His teammate Remy Gardner crashed on lap one after contact with Baldassarri at Turn 4, who fell at Turn 10 on lap seven to register his third DNF of the campaign and drop 23 points behind Marquez to fourth in the standings.
Jonas Folger, making his first race appearance since the '17 Aragon MotoGP round as stand-in for the injured Mattia Pasini at Petronas Sprinta Racing, was 19th on his comeback.
1
Kalex
22
38'25.678
2
Kalex
22
38'27.667
1.989
3
Speed Up
22
38'28.210
2.532
4
Kalex
22
38'29.480
3.802
5
Kalex
22
38'33.150
7.472
6
Kalex
22
38'39.674
13.996
7
Kalex
22
38'40.243
14.565
8
Kalex
22
38'40.631
14.953
9
Kalex
22
38'41.576
15.898
10
Kalex
22
38'43.625
17.947
11
KTM
22
38'46.569
20.891
12
Kalex
22
38'46.608
20.930
13
Kalex
22
38'48.030
22.352
14
Kalex
22
38'50.870
25.192
15
KTM
22
38'52.810
27.132
16
MV
22
38'56.073
30.395
17
Kalex
22
38'57.908
32.230
18
NTS
22
38'58.993
33.315
19
Kalex
22
39'05.119
39.441
20
KTM
22
39'08.278
42.600
21
Kalex
22
39'10.139
44.461
22
NTS
22
39'13.301
47.623
23
KTM
22
39'20.589
54.911
24
KTM
22
39'25.454
59.776
25
KTM
22
39'47.742
1'22.064
KTM
21
37'21.971
1 Lap
MV
16
29'42.559
6 Laps
Speed Up
13
23'55.903
9 Laps
Kalex
6
10'35.258
16 Laps
KTM
2
4'12.724
20 Laps
Kalex