Barcelona Moto2: Marquez takes points lead with third win

Lewis Duncan
motorsport.com

A crash for Lorenzo Baldassarri, who led the standings by two points coming into the round, early on allowed Marquez to head the championship after prevailing in a battle with ex-MotoGP man Luthi.

Luthi grabbed the holeshot at the start on his Intact GP machine, while poleman Augusto Fernandez recovered from a poor launch to keep Sam Lowes at bay in second at the first turn.

The Pons rider seized the lead at Turn 10 on lap five when Luthi ran slightly wide, though his time at the front lasted a lap, with Luthi hitting the front at the first corner at the start of the seventh tour.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Marquez was hung out to dry at the start, and was unable to advance on his starting spot of sixth. However, the Marc VDS rider soon found himself into third, and had closed down the leaders by lap seven.

He took second from Fernandez exiting the last corner, and trailed Luthi by half a second for a handful of laps before firing his bike past at the first turn on lap 13.

Luthi kept the pressure on Marquez briefly, but made several small mistakes at Turn 4 in his pursuit, with the Marc VDS rider twisting the screw with five laps remaining.

Quickly opening his lead out to over two seconds, Marquez cruised to the line to move seven points clear of Luthi in the standings.

Luthi slipped closer and closer into the grasp of third-placed Jorge Navarro as the race wound down, but the Speed Up rider could do nothing to take runner-up spot from him.

Fernandez dropped to fourth at the chequered flag, with Enea Bastianini (Italtrans) being the top rookie across the line in fifth after Navarro's teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio fell out of third on lap 11.

Luca Marini was sixth on the Sky VR46 Kalex, fending off the sister Intact and Marc VDS bikes of Marcel Schrotter and Xavi Vierge.

Lowes's podium hopes faded early on, with the Gresini rider finishing ninth in the end, while Tetsuta Nagashima completed the top 10 on the sole SAG bike across the line.

His teammate Remy Gardner crashed on lap one after contact with Baldassarri at Turn 4, who fell at Turn 10 on lap seven to register his third DNF of the campaign and drop 23 points behind Marquez to fourth in the standings.

Jonas Folger, making his first race appearance since the '17 Aragon MotoGP round as stand-in for the injured Mattia Pasini at Petronas Sprinta Racing, was 19th on his comeback.

1

Spain
Spain

Alex Marquez

Kalex

22

38'25.678

2

Switzerland
Switzerland

Thomas Luthi

Kalex

22

38'27.667

1.989

3

Spain
Spain

Jorge Navarro

Speed Up

22

38'28.210

2.532

4

Spain
Spain

Augusto Fernandez

Kalex

22

38'29.480

3.802

5

Italy
Italy

Enea Bastianini

Kalex

22

38'33.150

7.472

6

Italy
Italy

Luca Marini

Kalex

22

38'39.674

13.996

7

Germany
Germany

Marcel Schrotter

Kalex

22

38'40.243

14.565

8

Spain
Spain

Xavi Vierge

Kalex

22

38'40.631

14.953

9

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Sam Lowes

Kalex

22

38'41.576

15.898

10

Japan
Japan

Tetsuta Nagashima

Kalex

22

38'43.625

17.947

11

South Africa
South Africa

Brad Binder

KTM

22

38'46.569

20.891

12

Italy
Italy

Andrea Locatelli

Kalex

22

38'46.608

20.930

13

Italy
Italy

Nicolo Bulega

Kalex

22

38'48.030

22.352

14

Italy
Italy

Simone Corsi

Kalex

22

38'50.870

25.192

15

Spain
Spain

Jorge Martin

KTM

22

38'52.810

27.132

16

Switzerland
Switzerland

Dominique Aegerter

MV

22

38'56.073

30.395

17

Thailand
Thailand

Somkiat Chantra

Kalex

22

38'57.908

32.230

18

Netherlands
Netherlands

Bo Bendsneyder

NTS

22

38'58.993

33.315

19

Germany
Germany

Jonas Folger

Kalex

22

39'05.119

39.441

20

United States
United States

Joe Roberts

KTM

22

39'08.278

42.600

21

Indonesia
Indonesia

Dimas Ekky Pratama

Kalex

22

39'10.139

44.461

22

South Africa
South Africa

Steven Odendaal

NTS

22

39'13.301

47.623

23

Italy
Italy

Marco Bezzecchi

KTM

22

39'20.589

54.911

24

Germany
Germany

Lukas Tulovic

KTM

22

39'25.454

59.776

25

Andorra
Andorra

Xavi Cardelus

KTM

22

39'47.742

1'22.064

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jake Dixon

KTM

21

37'21.971

1 Lap

Italy
Italy

Stefano Manzi

MV

16

29'42.559

6 Laps

Italy
Italy

Fabio Di Giannantonio

Speed Up

13

23'55.903

9 Laps

Italy
Italy

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Kalex

6

10'35.258

16 Laps

Spain
Spain

Iker Lecuona

KTM

2

4'12.724

20 Laps

Australia
Australia

Remy Gardner

Kalex

View full results

What to Read Next