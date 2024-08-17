Barcelona midfield star asks to leave the club before the transfer window ends – report

One major absence from the squad list for Barcelona’s La Liga season opener against Valencia was Ilkay Gundogan. The #22 was left out of the official list despite featuring in pre-season under Hansi Flick.

The club did come out and reveal that Gundogan was missing out on the trip to Valencia due to physical problems but it looks like things are going on behind the scenes with respect to the 33-year-old midfielder.

As per SPORT, Gundogan has asked to leave Barcelona before the conclusion of the transfer window. The player’s future has been in question for quite some months now and it looks like he has taken a definitive step.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old has not been short of interest. Galatasaray president had admitted that he would like to sign Gundogan one day and the report also adds that Fenerbahce were willing to do everything in their limit to try and sign the German.

Gundogan also has had interest from Saudi clubs but none of these transfers have materialised. The player’s entourage had repeated time and again that he is happy at Barcelona and wants to see out his contract.

Barcelona need to make an important departure happen to help with the registration of players and in the last few days, Gundogan has requested to leave the club, making his situation aware to both Hansi Flick and Deco.

Despite being the club’s best player last season alongside Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s financial situation is such that they have to consider letting a high-earner like Gundogan leave especially since he arrived on a free transfer.

Any fee from his sale can be recorded as a profit by Barcelona in their books, moving them closer to going back to the 1:1 rule. The next few days could be crucial in Gundogan’s future and let’s see how they pan out.