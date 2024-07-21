Barcelona likely to retain returning loan player heading into the new season – report

Barcelona likely to retain returning loan player heading into the new season – report

Julian Araujo was one of many players to return to Barcelona this summer following a loan spell during the 2023/24 campaign.

Araujo was loaned out to Las Palmas this past season, where he enjoyed a good time. The defender notably established himself as a first-team regular before eventually returning to Barcelona.

Barcelona to retain Julian Araujo

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is highly considering retaining Julian Araujo following his impressive loan spell at Las Palmas. The decision comes amidst limited options at right-back, making Araujo a valuable asset for the upcoming campaign.

Barcelona’s decision to potentially retain Araujo stems from the uncertainty surrounding the right-back position.

Earlier in the month, the club had to let go of Joao Cancelo, who was on loan from Manchester City, while Sergi Roberto’s contract has expired, with an extension unlikely.

Currently, Barcelona’s right-back options are limited to Jules Kounde, who can also play centre-back, and the inexperienced Hector’s Fort.

Julian Araujo could continue at Barcelona next season (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Although Fort has shown immense talent last season, his lack of experience could be a concern for Barcelona going forward.

Kounde, meanwhile, has proven himself in the right-back position. But one would expect Barcelona to operate with a natural right-back in the position.

Araujo’s return, to that end, would provide much-needed depth and competition for the position.

The Mexican’s versatility and ability to adapt to different playing styles make him an attractive option for Barcelona.

He has demonstrated his competence in both defensive and attacking roles, showcasing his potential to contribute significantly to the team’s overall performance.

While the official decision regarding Araujo’s future at Barcelona is yet to be made, his impressive loan spell and the club’s lack of depth at right-back strongly suggest that he is likely to be retained for the upcoming season.