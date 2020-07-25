Barcelona Legend Xavi Tests Positive for COVID-19; Fans Wish ‘Midfield Maestro’ a Speedy Recovery (See Tweets)
Barcelona and Spain football legend Xavi Hernandez has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old, who coaches Al Sadd in Qatar, announced that he is asymptomatic and is currently self-isolating. His assistant David Prats will be on the sidelines managing the team when Al Sadd begin their Qatar Stars League (QSL) campaign on Saturday. "A few days ago, following the Qatar Stars League protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test," the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder said in a post on Al Sadd’s official Twitter page. Xavi Hernandez, Former Barcelona Star, Tests Positive for COVID-19.
“Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition," Xavi said in a statement on his Instagram page. "David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the Al-Sadd reserves. A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear.” He added in the statement.
Al Sadd Make Announcement
Xavi : Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition. David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the @alsaddsc reserves. pic.twitter.com/HDvRd9ZN46
— AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 25, 2020
Xavi Confirms He Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
View this post on Instagram
Avui no podré acompanyar el meu equip en la tornada a la competició oficial. David Prats, entrenador del filial de l’@alsaddsc, ocuparà el meu lloc com a cap de l’equip tècnic. Fa uns dies, seguint el protocol de @qsl, vaig donar positiu en l’últim test COVID19. Afortunadament em trobo perfectament, però seguint el protocol, continuaré aïllat fins que ho hagi superat. Quan els serveis mèdics m’ho permetin, m’incorporaré a la meva rutina i feina diàries amb més ganes que mai. Agraeixo a totes les autoritats, especialment als responsables de @qsl, @qfa i d’ @alsaddsc per posar a la nostra disposició tots els mitjans per a una detecció precoç que eviti més contagis i garanteixi el desenvolupament normal de la competició. Una abraçada i ens veiem aviat als camps de futbol! ⚽ _____ Hoy no podré acompañar al equipo en la vuelta a la competición oficial. En mi lugar y a la cabeza del staff técnico estará David Prats - entrenador del equipo filial de @alsaddsc - Hace unos días y siguiendo el protocolo de @qsl di positivo en el último test COVID19 que me realizaron. Afortunadamente me encuentro en perfecto estado pero, siguiendo el protocolo, aislado hasta que lo haya superado. Cuando las autoridades sanitarias me lo permitan, me incorporaré a mi rutina y trabajo diarios con más ganas que nunca. Agradezco a todas las autoridades y en especial a los responsables de @qsl, @qfa y de @alsaddsc el poner a nuestra disposición todos los medios para una detección precoz que evite mayores contagios y garantice un desarrollo normal de la competición. Un abrazo y nos vemos pronto en los campos de fútbol! ⚽️
A post shared by Xavi (@xavi) on Jul 25, 2020 at 2:02am PDT
The Qatar Stars League resumed on Friday four months after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Al Sadd are third in the points table and will resume their campaign against Al Khor on Saturday with five matches yet to be played in the current season.
Get Well Soon
Xavi tested positive for crona virus😥The new generation will never how good u were. Get well soon❣️#Xavi pic.twitter.com/2C9CL7RvBE
— Faeeze Ali (@FaeezeAli) July 25, 2020
Wish Him Speedy Recovery
Xavi Hernandez Tests Positive for Covid-19
👉🏻We wishes him a speedy recovery and good health❤️#xavi#covid19
🔺Tᴇᴀᴍ Uɴsᴛᴏᴘᴘᴀʙʟᴇ Mᴇssɪ🔺™ pic.twitter.com/preZra3hmo
— Unstoppable Messi (@UnstoppableM10) July 25, 2020
Fans Wish Xavi Speedy Recovery
Official: Barça legend and current Al Sadd SC manager Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for COVID-19. He will isolate himself & only return once he feels well.
Wishing him a speedy & healthy recovery. ❤️#xavi #getwellsoonxavi pic.twitter.com/yQ0PN8hbpH
— Tejas Gada (@tejas_gada9) July 25, 2020
Get Well Soon Xavi
A big setback for #AlSadd after their head coach and #Barcelona great #Xavi tests positive for #Covid19
Sadd are the defending champions and are reopening their campaign tonight.
Wish him speedy recovery 🙏#Qatar2022 #QSL #doha pic.twitter.com/Fq4WsQ2ZB4
— Mohammad Aminul Islam (@mdamins) July 25, 2020
Get Well Soon Maestro
#xavi has tested positive for #Covid19 GetwellSoonMaestro..🖤 pic.twitter.com/r2XgLehvpG
— منيف (@muneef_tweets) July 25, 2020
Get Well Soon Master
Get well soon master....#xavi #corona https://t.co/sDSP5SFoBc
— Jasjyot Singh (@burrrraaah) July 25, 2020
Get Well Soon Legend
Get well soon legend#Xavi
— Tabaَرk 🇮🇶 (@Tabark_iq) July 25, 2020
Earlier, this month, Xavi had quashed all rumours of a possible move to Barcelona as their head coach by extending his contract for a year at Al Sadd. Xavi, who played 17-years at Camp Nou, lifted 32 trophies with the Catalan giants before moving to Qatar in 2015.