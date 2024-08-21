Barcelona keeping tabs on Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho

Barcelona are determined to sign a new winger before the transfer window closes later this month. At this stage, the favourite to join is Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, although many other options are being considered by Deco, the club’s sporting director.

The club has ruled out bringing a left-back because Flick is more than satisfied with Balde and Gerard Martín. @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 21, 2024

One of the more unlikely targets is Jadon Sancho. According to Sport, Deco is keeping tabs on the 24-year-old’s situation. Manchester United do not have plans to keep him, so a loan move could be an option.

However, this avenue is extremely unlikely for Barcelona as Man United would demand that any club that takes Sancho on loan would have to assume 100% of his salary. Given that he is reported to be on roughly £15m per season, that would make it a big no-go for the Catalans, who are already struggling to create another salary space to register their own players.

For now, Chiesa remains the clear priority for Barcelona. Sancho is an unrealistic dream for Deco, and that would continue to be the case as long as the club’s financial issues stay as they are.